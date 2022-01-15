Ortom condoles Unongo over wife’s death

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed shock over the death of the wife of one time Minister of Steel Development, Paul Unongo, Mrs Comfort Nguumbur Unongo.

Late Mrs Nguumbur Unongo was aged 54 years and died at Daisyland Hospital Jos, Plateau State.

Governor Ortom in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said he was deeply stunned by the news of the passage of this young and high-spirited mother who has remained a stabilising force to the foremost political leader in Nigeria until her untimely death.

According to the Governor, “I was shocked when I heard of the death of your beloved wife, Mrs Comfort Nguumbur Unongo. This is indeed sad and painful. Although we cannot question God’s wisdom in taking our dear mother home at this time, my prayers for you and the entire family is that God will console you and keep you strong to overcome this ugly phase in your life.

“On behalf of myself, family and the Benue State Government, I send our heartfelt condolences to you and the entire Unongo Kwaghngise family over the unfortunate death of our young mother whose life is worthy of emulation.”

The Governor, while condoling the family of the politician, prayed that God will comfort him and the entire family at all times and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

He also described the deceased as an accomplished woman who’ll be greatly missed.

