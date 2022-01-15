Boko Haram hits Chibok again, kill three, burn houses

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Friday evening stormed Chibok community in Borno State, killing three residents and burning several houses.

The terrorists first attacked Chibok community in April 2014, and kidnapped over 200 Chibok girls from a boarding school.

However, since the first attack, the insurgents had on several occasions attacked the community.

On January 14, 2022, around 4pm, they again attacked the community, killing three persons.

A resident in the area said hundreds of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists stormed the community, shooting sporadically.

“The insurgents stormed the Chibok community with five utility vehicles, mounted with anti-aircraft guns and moved without any resistance; they started shooting sporadically. Many residents ran for safety, while the shooting continued,” he said.

He said bullets hit three of those who attempted to run and they died instantly. The insurgents also burnt down several houses and properties during the raid.

