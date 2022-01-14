Boko Haram: Ndume debunks alleged abduction of policemen

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has debunked the reported abduction of some policemen by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Reports swirled online that an unspecified number of policemen were abducted on Thursday night during an invasion of the police mobile training school in Limankara village, Gwoza Local Government Area of the state and some other areas.

However, in a statement on Friday, Ndume who hails from Gwoza denied the reports.

According to the lawmaker, the Limankara community and other surrounding villages are calm and peaceful.

He added that military battalions are stationed at strategic places that have been crushing fleeing Boko Haram insurgents crossing from Sambisa forest to the Mandara mountains of Cameroun on daily basis.

“It is not true that some police officers were kidnapped in Limankara, In fact, there are no policemen in Limankara, we only have Military troops/Battalion in Limankara who are up and doing, and there is no attack of such nature,” he said.

