Breaking: 4 kidnapped as gunmen invade Nasarawa University

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted some students of Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Confirming the incident, the University’s Public Relation Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, revealed that four students were abducted.

In a statement Friday, he said that the gunmen attacked the university at about 11:30 pm on Thursday and whisked the students to an undisclosed location.

The statement read: “The authority of the Federal University of Lafia regrets to announce that four students of the institution were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

“The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the university.”

Ibrahim assured that serious efforts were underway to ensure quick rescue of the victims.

“The Vice-Chancellor, who has since visited the area where the students were abducted, also visited the Nasarawa Police command where he formally notified the commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students,” the statement added.

