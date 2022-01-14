BREAKING: Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa

Australia has revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time in weeks over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated.

The decision on “health and good order” grounds means he could be deported and get a three-year visa ban.

However, the 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge to remain in Australia.

The men’s tennis number one was scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

“Today I exercised my power… to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the decision followed “careful consideration.”

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected” he said in a statement.

Djokovic will meet immigration officials in Melbourne on Saturday morning, and will be allowed to stay in his current accommodation on Friday night – some Australian media had speculated that he may be moved to an immigration detention hotel.

The nine-time Australian Open winner was hoping to defend his title next week, which if he won, would make him the most successful male tennis player in history with a record 21 Grand Slam titles.

For the moment, Djokovic remains in the Australian Open draw and is due to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic early next week. If he is deported, however, his slot will most likely go to Russian player Andrey Rublev.

