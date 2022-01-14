2023: Don’t replace Buhari with another Buhari – Dino Melaye warns

Senator Dino Melaye, a former Kogi West lawmaker, has cautioned Nigerians against allowing other politicians with poor leadership quality like President Muhammadu Buhari to become the next president of the country.

This comes amid a wave of declarations for the presidency with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi among notable candidates.

Dino, in a post on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, said “Nigerians can not replace Buhari with Buhari Pro max”.

He also rubbished the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, describing it as Papa Ajasco’s TV series.

The post reads, “Yahaya Bello’s dream of becoming President is a continuation of Papa Ajasco’s TV series. Meanwhile Nigerians can not replace Buhari with Buhari Pro max. SDM”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...