Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of military and royal titles amid sex assault claim

UK’s Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke of York, 61, will stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity, a royal source said.

The decision comes as he faces a US civil action over sexual assault allegations – claims he has consistently denied.

A source close to him said he would “continue to defend himself” against the case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the case brought by Ms Giuffre could continue, after the prince tried to have it dismissed.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

All Prince Andrew’s roles have been returned to the Queen with immediate effect, and will be redistributed to other members of the Royal Family, BBC writes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...