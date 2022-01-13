Osun Guber: PDP screens Adeleke, Ogunbiyi others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and Dotun Babayemi for its ticket ahead of the Osun State governorship election.

Also screened were Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Emmanuel Oluseye and Dele Adeleke.

The exercise, which lasted about three hours, took place at the Abuja national secretariat of the PDP, with the aspirants taking turns to appear before the five-member screening committee, TheNation writes.

Briefing reporters after the exercise, the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, said the exercise was seamless.

He said the panel received a few petitions against one of the aspirants, adding that the petitions were treated on their merit.

Adoke said: “I can assure you that we shall turn in our report in the next 48 hours. Six of them came for the screening. We screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.

“We ensured that the process was transparent. We ensured that they were given fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective; which is to win the Osun State election.”

The party’s primary election is fixed for March 9, while the election proper will hold on July 16, going by the timeline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

