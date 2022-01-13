Otedola escorts Dangote to renew driver’s license [Photos]

Billionaire entrepreneur Aliko Dangote and Lagos-based billionaire, Mr Femi Otedola on Wednesday visited the Sura Driver’s License Center, Lagos to renew Dangote’s license.

Dangote, Africa’s riches man with an estimated worth of $17bn, is a great pal of the amiable Otedola and both billionaire bros were in each other’s company yesterday.

The power duo were so cool together that the Head of the DLC and his team urged Nigerians to emulate the two billionaires and make sure their appropriate documents are up to date.

Apparently, doing the right thing, and at the right time is part of the billionaire code.

Nice move though, after all, birds of a feather flock together…

