AFCON 21: Mali edge Tunisia in controversial clash

Mali opened their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a controversial 1-0 win over Tunisia to take an early lead in Group F.

In a match marred by dubious officiating, the referees were escorted off of the pitch after the official appeared to blow for full-time after only 85 minutes and 43 seconds, drawing a furious reaction from the Tunisian bench.

It was a tale of two penalties as Ibrahima Kone converted his attempt after a handball, but Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri could not follow suit as his effort was saved by Mali goalkeeper Ibrahima Mounkoro 13 minutes from time.

Zambia referee Janny Sikazwe initially blew for the end of the game with 85 minutes on the clock, his time keeping obviously poor. But after correcting himself he still ended the match in the 90th minute, despite a number of stoppages in the second half, including two VAR checks.

The second match in Group F will be played later on Wednesday between Mauritania and Gambia.

