Yahoo Boy who murdered UNIJOS student arrested

The Police in Plateau State have arrested Moses Oko, a 20-year-old suspected Yahoo boy who allegedly killed one Jennifer Anthony, a 300L Student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Miss Anthony, a 300 level Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences student of UNIJOS went missing on December 31, 2021, New Year’s Eve .

All attempts to locate her whereabouts had proved abortive until her body was recovered in a hotel in Jos with both eyes gouged out, indicating she may have been killed for ritual purposes

Jennifer, according to the Police, was lured to a hotel on Zaria road in Jos, by the suspect (her boyfriend), where she was allegedly drugged before being killed.

The boyfriend, after the act, left the hotel and removed virtually everything that might be used to trace him, including the lady’s phone and other valuables in her bag.

The suspect was paraded alongside suspected personal effects of the deceased as well as a blood-soaked bedsheet and blood-stained fork allegedly used to pluck the deceased’s eyes.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 in Benue State.

Addressing journalists at the Police headquarters in Jos, the CP said, “The Command through my leadership has put together a lot of strategies to prevent crimes in Plateau State. But whenever crime occurs, we put in all efforts to arrest the perpetrators for them to face the consequences of their criminal actions.

“Sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of the University of Jos whose lifeless body was found mutilated on 01/01/2022 at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos by a man named Moses Oko ‘m’, aged 20 years, suspected to be her boyfriend who fled after committing the crime, the Command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State where he was arrested by hawked-eye police operatives of the Command.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.”

