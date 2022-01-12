Mompha docked again [Photos]

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha, and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

Both were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on 8 charges bordering on alleged money laundering of over 6billion naira

The offence contravenes relevant sections of the Advance Fee Fraud Act of 2006 and the EFCC Act of 2004.

See more photos of his court appearance below…

