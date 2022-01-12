Cameroon senator shot dead

An opposition senator was shot dead in western Cameroon where a bloody insurgency has been waged by Anglophone separatists against the state, his party has said.

Lawmaker Henry Kemende, whose body was found Wednesday, “was killed (overnight) by unidentified armed assailants”, a local communications ministry official confirmed on condition of anonymity.

He had been a lawyer and lawmaker for the Social Democratic Front (SDF), one of Cameroon’s main opposition parties.

The killing happened in Bamenda, a major town in the country’s northwest region which, along with the southwest, has seen a spate of insurgent violence by members of the regions’ anglophone minority against the predominantly French-speaking security forces.

“We recovered his body, his chest riddled with bullets,” Joshua Osih, the vice president of the SDF told the AFP news agency.

The vehicle in which the victim was travelling at the time of the attack had “disappeared”, he added.

