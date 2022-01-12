Buhari endorses launch of diaspora investment trust fund

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed the establishment of the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust fund (NDITF), a private sector investment window through which Nigerians in the diaspora can invest in the country.

At the presentation of a compendium entitled “+600 diaspora icons @ 60”, published by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission at the State House, President Buhari said that Nigeria is open to embracing the diaspora direct investment by compatriots abroad.

Buhari described the 327-page compendium as a historical record of the worth of our compatriots globally, adding that the distinguished list in the publication is a reminder of what Nigerians are capable of doing to the delight of the global community.

“Irrespective of the few bad eggs among us, and every nation has such bad eggs, Nigeria remains a great country, populated by great people, living at home or abroad, making us proud,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“This compendium attests to that fact and the names of people and the fields they have excelled in speak about their resilience and how exceptional Nigerians, both at home and abroad, have become.”

According to the President, it is the duty of Nigerians to extol and celebrate compatriots that excel in their chosen careers and professions.

He added, “No one else will do so for us. Rather, other people will tend to capitalise on the few bad eggs and characterise us in their own narratives, narratives that seek to characterise us in a bad light. We must not allow that to happen.

“As we launch the compendium of excellent Nigerians today, we are also celebrating some of our best, nationally and globally.

“I call on every Nigerian, irrespective of where they may be, to continue to be of exemplary behaviour and with determination to offer quality services that contribute to the progress of humanity.”

