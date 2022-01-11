AFCON 21: Nigeria down Egypt 1-0

Kelechi Iheanacho struck a superb volley in the first half to give Nigeria a much deserved 1-0 win over Egypt in the opening Group D clash of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Three-time champions Nigeria dominated the game in Garoua and shot ahead on the half hour mark after Iheanacho collected Joe Aribo’s knockdown and rifled into the top corner to set the stadium alight.

Egypt’s two-time African player of the year Mo Salah was largely contained as the Eagles played an expansive game to the delight of their colourful fans in the stadium and across the border in Nigeria.

With the victory, Nigeria move top of the group temporarily, ahead of the other tie between Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

