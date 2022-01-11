TV personality, Bukola Samuel, ‘duped’ by online seller

Newscaster Bukola Samuel Wemimo, who left TVC for Channels TV, has warned of a scammer prowling the internet.

She shared photos of the alleged fraudster on social media with the caption, ” FRAUDULENT ONLINE TRANSACTION,” noting that she made has been stood up after making payment for shoes.

To whom it may concern,

I am writing this complaint against the owner of this Instagram account by the name @Kidoclassic_mall. I ordered two shoes from her online mall and paid 38500 for the shoes and delivery service. Her condition was that payment validates order. She explained that she was out of stock on the type I ordered and she would have to pre-order it from her supplier. The transaction was done conducted on the 13th of December 2021 and sine then she has not delivered the shoes neither has she sent a refund. Her first date of delivery was after Christmas which she failed to meet. Then she shifted delivery date yet again to today being a few days after new year, but I haven’t heard anything concrete from her so far. Instead she blocked me on her Instagram account, the same page where I ordered the shoes from, and has since resorted to all manner of insults which can be found in the WhatsApp chat history with her that is attached to these complaint documents.

I gave her an option of exchange which I was supposed to deliver today, but typical of a deceitful person, she has shifted the goal post again.

Her name is Jane Kidochukwu Matthias. Her DP picture along with transaction receipt and other details are attached to this post. She runs a Zenith Bank account.

Jane Mathias

Zenithbank

2179306743

I paid her 38500 naira.

I am reporting this apparently fraudulent transaction so her account can be put on hold and I can get my refund.

Sincerely Bukola Samuel-Wemimo”.

