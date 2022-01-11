Sanwo-Olu commissions elderly care centre in Epe

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned the Thani-Oladunjoye Old People Care Centre in Oke-Owode, Epe, built by the Thani-Oladunjoye family, just as he reiterated the need to cater for the vulnerable and the elderly in society.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the facility is a modern architectural edifice and the first of its kind in Lagos State, expressing his delight for being part of the epoch-making event for the people of the ancient town of Epe.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the majority of Lagosians have refused to come to the reality that some of these elderly people had contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the society during their prime.

He stressed that the onus is on the people to care for the elderly by focusing on issues affecting them, adding that every individual will age and require the support of the younger generation at some point in life.

In his words: “This is a bold step in re-writing our history as a people and changing the undesirable narrative of our lack of desire to adequately take care of our elderly population”.

“Those of you that are very familiar with me can attest to the fact that at every opportunity, especially at events like this, I’ve always canvassed that nowhere in the world can government alone meet the needs of the people or its citizens. Hence, the need to encourage partnership with high networth individuals, corporate organisations and non-governmental agencies to ensure the welfare of the citizens”.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu further appreciated the promoter of the Thani-Oladunjoye Old People Centre, stating that such a laudable gesture would go a long way in complementing the efforts of the Lagos State Government in the area of social welfare development in the State.

He reaffirmed that his government would not rest on its oars in making sure the pain of the less privileged, especially the elderly population in Lagos State, is ameliorated, urging the good people of Lagos State with financial capabilities to establish social infrastructure like the Thani-Oladunjoye family by instituting such projects in their communities across the State.

The Thani-Oladunjoye Old People Care Centre was established in memory of Late Pa Muhammed Nurudeen Alao Thani-Oladunjoye and Mama Sidikat Thani by the Thani-Oladunjoye family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...