Let us test might – Osinbajo group reacts to Tinubu’s declaration for president

A group fronting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has issued a statement in reaction to the ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to run for President in 2023.

The chairman of the Public Opinion Leaders Group, a unit of The Progressive Project (TPP), a pro-Osinbajo group ahead of 2023, Shettima Umar Gana, said Tinubu’s declaration would not change their minds, maintaining that the two men should go and test their might.

Gana said, as per Politics Nigeria, “What is happening is democracy, he (Bola Tinubu) wants to run, we want our own man (Osinbajo) to run. That is the beauty of democracy; we want our man to come out because we believe he has some good qualities.

“Bola Tinubu also has some qualities, let them all come out; democracy cannot be only one aspirant let them all come out that is democracy.

“In a democracy, everybody has his own opinion, his own wish and his own vote. Let them come out and let us go to the field.

“Ours is that this man is good, let him come out and we’ll support him. What we’re doing has nothing to do with Bola Tinubu coming out or not, let him come out and let everyone that wants come out. It’s a democracy that is not a problem.”

Tinubu made the declaration after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The revelation pits him against erstwhile political ‘godson’, Osinbajo, who is also believed to be interested in the nation’s top job.

