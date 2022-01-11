Katsina man, who removed house roof to pay ransom for kidnapped son, gets cash donations from Nigerians

Nigerians have donated to Saidu Faskari, the farmer seen removing the roof of his house in Katsina State to sell in order to raise cash to pay ransom for his kidnapped son.

A local journalist working with an online news website, Katsina Daily Post News, Ibrahim Bawa, had posted a video clip and pictures of Faskari while his roofing sheet was being removed as he gathered money to rescue his son from bandits.

They had asked for a N100,000 ransom from the farmer for the release of his son who was abducted in Faskari Local Government Area.

Following his plight, many Nigerians came to the farmer’s aid after the story went viral.

His son was also released after the N100,000 ransom was paid to the bandits.

Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari has been badly hit by the scourge of banditry over the past years.

The governor, Aminu Masari, has severally asked residents to protect themselves.

