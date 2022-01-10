BREAKING: I’ve told Buhari of my presidential ambition – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu spoke to state house correspondents on Monday after a meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa.

“I’ve informed the president of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult,” he said.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition and you don’t expect more answers than that.”

When asked about what the president’s response was, the APC chieftain said Buhari didn’t ask him not to run.

“That is our business. He is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt to pursue my ambition; it’s a lifelong ambition,” he said.

“So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation and you must adopt the principles and the values and virtues of democracy. That’s it.”

On speculations that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo may also vie for the ticket, Tinubu said he would rather not discuss any individual.

