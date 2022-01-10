Ikoyi, Lagos-inspired London restaurant, ranks among World top 50

Ikoyi, a Lagos-inspired London-based restaurant, has become the first in the United Kingdom to bag the ‘One To Watch Award’ by the World 50 Best Restaurants.

The award sponsored by American Express recognises a restaurant considered to be a rising star on the global dining scene.

Ikoyi restaurant, which has one Michelin star, is named after a popular district of Lagos.

It was founded by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, two childhood friends, and serves Africa-inspired food.

In an announcement via the award’s website, the restaurant was unveiled as the winner of this year’s gong.

Since opening in 2017, the restaurant has distinguished itself for its bold use of flavour, introducing new ingredients and presenting them with style.

It is understood that Chan and Hassan-Odukale prioritised local produce and served the dishes in their optimal state.

They are also said to use micro-seasonality and British ingredients to cook West African-inspired dishes.

Their menu includes plantain caramelised in ginger & kelp, smoked jollof rice, and poppy seed waffle, and truffled aged beef & N25 Caviar.

The basis of their dishes, it is understood, is a vast collection of global spices focused on sub-Saharan West Africa.

The restaurant is situated in the St James’s Market, a two-minute walk from London’s famous Piccadilly Circus.

Source: TheCable

