Abductors of ex-Plateau governorship aspirant reject N7m ransom

A former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Kemi Nshe, is still in captivity more than one week after he was kidnapped.

His abductors were said to have also rejected the sum of N7million as ransom payment.

Nshe was abducted alongside a lecturer of the Plateau State University, Monday Hassan.

According to ThePunch, sources said to be negotiating with the abductors said, “It is now more than one week and the kidnappers are still holding him (Nshe). The kidnappers have also not released the lecturer friend abducted alongside him. Can you imagine that they have refused to collect the N7million offered to them to release the victims? The kidnappers said the amount was small and that they wanted more.

“The situation is something I cannot understand. But the negotiators are still pleading with them to have mercy on the two persons and free them, because you can imagine what the families have gone through to raise the said N7m under the present economic hardship in the country.”

Meanwhile, the state Police spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba said everything was being done by the command to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...