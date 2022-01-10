2023: Uneasy calm in APC over growing support for Osinbajo

There is mounting apprehension within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gathers momentum ahead of the 2023 general elections.
While the party is yet to make any declaration as to where President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor will emerge, several names have been flying around and prominent among those names is that of Vice President Osinbajo.
Sunday Independent, quoting a party source, said the growing support for the vice president may put the party to task soon, considering the rumoured ambition of a leader of the party.
“Giving the potential of both men and the speculated misunderstanding that has arisen in the past over political aspiration, the leaders would have a lot of work to do soon in order to avoid any form of crisis in the party, especially in the South-West,” he said.
Others believed to be eyeing the exalted seat include the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.
However, of all the supposed contenders, the vice president seems to be getting the largest support from all corners.
Osinbajo’s campaign posters and billboards have continued to flood various parts of Abuja, with some of them bearing inscriptions such as: “Businessmen for Osinbajo – Let’s Get to Work”. “Businessmen for Osinbajo – Run, Osinbajo, Run! 2023.”
On Wednesday, some businessmen in the six geopolitical zones called on Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race, describing him as “the missing link the business community in Nigeria needs at this moment”.
It would be recalled that former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, recently described the vice president as the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.
Babangida, who expressed the view while receiving the Osibanjo Grassroots Organisation at his Hill Top residence in Minna, urged Osinbajo to remain focused and resilient.
The former military leader told the group that he accepted to speak to the members because of the person of the vice president and because of his conviction that Osinbajo had what it would take to lead the country.
Speaking on why the vice president should succeed Buhari, a member of the House of Representatives representing Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano State, Hon Hafiz Kawu, described Osibanjo as the “natural successor to President Buhari” in 2023.
Kawu said the vice president had what it would take to succeed Buhari, owing to his “experience and versatility in managing an entity”.
When asked about the presidential ambition of the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, Kawu said: “Tinubu has not declared his presidential ambition. Even if he declares, the party knows how to sort it out.”
Similarly, Daniel Shawulu, Chairman of Arewa Consensus Assembly, a northern group, on Thursday, endorsed the vice president as the right candidate to succeed President Buhari.
The decision, according to Shawulu, is based on his competence and knowledge of the current socio-economic and security challenges confronting the country.
“We admit that the acceptable next President of Nigeria must have an appeal that crosses ethnic, religious and demographic lines, especially the youths, considering the most recent history and trajectory of Nigeria,” he said.