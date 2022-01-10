Arms Deal: Nigerian Army leaders stole $15bn in 20 years – Report

A staggering $15bn (N6.1trn at N411 to a dollar) have been frittered away through fraudulent arms procurement deals in the last 20 years, according to a report by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

The report said political and security elites have monetised the conflicts and the resulting humanitarian crises.

It added that successive presidents’ failure to rein in on corruption in the security sector has weakened Nigerian counter-terrorism capacity, allowing groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP to flourish.

CDD asserted that despite promises by the current administration to expose those sponsoring criminals, no individual, body or corporation had been convicted in Nigeria for funding terrorism since insurgency started in 2009.

The report read in part: “Thanks to lax legislative oversight, excessive secrecy and the fact that security spending is largely exempt from due process rules designed to prevent corruption.

“No individual, body or corporation had been convicted in Nigeria for funding terrorism since the insurgency started in 2009 despite promises by the current administration to expose those behind sponsorship of criminals.”

