Illegal refineries: Wike declares 19 wanted [Full List]

Governor Nyesom Wike has declared 19 persons wanted for operating illegal refineries in Rivers State.

During a broadcast in the capital Port Harcourt, the governor threatened to expose more accomplices of illegal refiners.

Wike directed the Head of Service of Rivers State to query and possibly recommend the prosecution of a Director in the Rivers State Civil Service for aiding the operation of illegal refineries in the state.

They include: “Mr. Azubike Amadi, OSPAC Commander, Ogbogoro community and Chairman of Akpor Central OSPAC; Mr. India, of Rumuolumeni community and Chairman of Oil bunkering Association in Akpor kingdom; Mr. Okey who is in charge of Oil bunkering in Rumupareli; Mr. Anderson, who is in charge of oil bunkering activities in Ogbogoro community; Amadi Gift of Ogbogoro community; Azeruowa of Ogbogoro community; and Kingsley Egbula, also of Ogbogoro community”.

Also declared wanted for oil bunkering activities in Isiokpo community were: “Mr. Kemkom Azubike, Mr. Mezu Wabali, Mr. Chigozi Amadi, Mr. Opurum Owhondah, Mr. Bakasi Obodo ,Mr. Opus, Mr. Galaxi Mas, Mr. Chioma, Mr. Ogondah, Mr. Soldier, Mr. Chefo, and Nkasi”.

He also directed the immediate prosecution of those arrested for illegal trading and contravening the ban on the use of motorcycles in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt, the two metropolitan Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

The governor restated the ban on the use of motorcycles in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt, as well as a ban on the use of makeshift buildings and umbrellas by traders in the G.R.A phases one and two.

