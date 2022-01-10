19 killed in New York apartment fire

No fewer than 19 people have been killed and dozens injured when a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in New York City on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said.

“We know that we have 19 people who are confirmed dead, as well as several others in critical condition,” Mayor Eric Adams told CNN, adding that 63 people had been wounded.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires in our history,” he said.

At least 200 firefighters responded to the blaze, which broke out mid-morning on the second and third floors of a 19-story building on East 181st Street, several blocks west of the Bronx Zoo.

Neighbors spoke of seeing residents desperately waving from floors, apparently trapped and unable to escape.

“It was chaos,” George King, who lives directly adjacent the building told AFP.

“I’ve been here 15 years and it’s the first time I’ve seen something like this.

“I saw the smoke, a lot of people were panicking. You could see that no one wanted to jump from the building. People were waving from the windows,” he added.

The injured were taken to five hospitals; many suffered from cardiac and respiratory arrest, the New York Times reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...