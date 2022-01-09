Cameroon edge Burkina Faso in AFCON opener

Cameroon came from a goal down to win 2-1 in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Veteran strkier Vincent Abubakar bagged a brace – both from the penalty spot – to ensure the hosts got off to a winning start Sunday evening.

The packed crowd at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde was stunned when Gustavo Sangare gave the Stallions the lead after 26 minutes.

But five-time AFCON winners the Indomitable Lions lifted themselves up and scored twice from the spot to shoot to the top of Group A.

The other sides in the group – Ethiopia and Cape Verde – do battle later this evening.

