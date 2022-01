A video being circulated online shows some officers of the Nigerian Army assaulting and brutalising a yet to be identified police traffic officer in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In the video, about four soldiers were seen hitting the traffic officer who then fell down on the motorway.

The assault comes in the wake of claims by the Nigerian Army that officers of the Nigeria Police Force were brutalising some of its personnel.

Watch a clip of the incident shared on SaharaTV below.

