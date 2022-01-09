AFCON 21: Adidas gifts Salah special boots for Nigeria clash

Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has been handed a special signature boots by kit sponsors Adidas ahead of the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Salah will first wear the special boots when seven-time African champions Egypt open their campaign against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday in Garoua.

The price of the signature boots, inspired by the boots won by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at the 2014 World Cup, will go for about £220.

The 29-year-old Liverpool star has netted 43 goals in 73 matches for the Pharaohs, six goals more than his closest rival Mohamed Aboutreika.

