Sarkodie foots medical bill of baby who fell in hot water

Multi-award winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has sorted out the medical bill of an 18-month-old baby simply identified as Rose Samira-Sulley.

According to Metro TV, the baby accidentally fell into the hot water her mother was preparing for her to bathe and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

After undergoing surgery and being on a ventilator for weeks, the girl miraculously started healing.

Sadly, the hospital charged them GHC13,000 (N872k), and this kept the little girl and her mum stuck at the Critical Burns Unit of the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana.

Following the mother’s cry for help, an appeal for support was launched online which caught the attention of Sarkodie.

Metro TV journalist, Bridgette Otoo revealed how the rap artiste came to the rescue of little Rose.

She said in a tweet on Saturday; “This is how it all started …I was in bed minding my business then Boom alert…. King @sarkodie slipped in my DM … and I was WAS LIKE ermmm am I getting an ADVICe?

“What did you do Bridget …. #NewsBeat #20CedisForBabyRose

“@sarkodie shared a link of my post, wanted to verify if it was legit and If I had seen the child.

“So I shared the full video of the news item on @metrotvgh . He asked of the amount involved and within 5 minutes @sarkodie sent the full amount of 13,000 cedis to the momo line.

“I made it clear some people had donated some and he said it was okay and that the rest of the money be given to the parent of the child.

“@dadotey thank you for bringing the story to us. We know it’s January but thank you all for being so kind. #20CedisForBabyRose”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...