Grandfather, 76, fake security agent, nabbed for importing drug cookies

A 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert, has been arrested in the Egor, Oredo area of Edo State for importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria.

Also arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, a.k.a Edwin Agbon.

The septuagenarian, popularly called old soldier, was arrested on January 7, for dealing in Cannabis while Ilevbare was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company.

Soon after the suspect signed for the consignment, undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm arrested him at his apartment in Benin city on January 4.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed the arrest via a statement on Sunday, said the consignment, which emanated from Canada, contains Colorado brand of Cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies weighing 6.491 kilograms, while the drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.566 kg and 0.383 kg respectively.

“In a related development, a 48-year-old Iloduba Augustine, a passenger of Ethiopian airline that arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was on new year eve arrested and placed on observation during which he confessed to having swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine out of which he excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1million,” the statement read.

“He said he continued his journey to Nigeria with the remaining 10 pellets in his stomach, which according to him, he intended to sell in Lagos. The wraps of cocaine were later excreted at 10:40 am on New Year day, 1st Jan.”

