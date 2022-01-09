AFCON 21: NFF to pay Eagles $5,000 for group stage win

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has agreed to pay the Super Eagles the sum of $5,000 for every win during the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations kicking off later today.

The Eagles aiming for their fourth AFCON title in their 19th appearance in the tournament have been drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and debutants Guinea Bissau with the Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua the venue for all their matches.

“There is an agreement that all outstanding bonuses will be paid and also there is an agreement that players will get $5,000 for every group stage win and that will be reviewed as the tournament progresses,” a team official revealed.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football and the Local Organizing Committee on Saturday formally received three-time champions Nigeria to the 33rd edition of the tournament.

CAF’s General Coordinator for the Garoua Centre, Titus Kunamuene led the meeting which covered media, medical, marketing, integrity, team kits and matchday operations.

Nigeria’s Leader of Delegation, Ibrahim Gusau expressed the contingent’s satisfaction with the reception accorded it at the airport on arrival on Wednesday, while commending the CAFC for the hospitality so far.

He assured that the Nigeria team will display a high level of discipline during the championship.

Kunamuene expressed delight that the Eagles are happy with their accommodation and other logistics provided.

The Eagles – led by former skipper Austin Eguavoen – get their campaign underway on Tuesday with a blockbuster clash against even-time champions Egypt.

