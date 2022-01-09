AFCON: Covid hit teams must play with just 11 players and no goalie

National teams hit by Covid outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available.

New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper.

According to CAF, any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0.

Caf said that in “exceptional cases” the tournament’s organising committee “will take the appropriate decision”.

On Friday Egypt delayed their departure for the tournament holding in Cameroon, and were forced to cancel training after coronavirus cases were reported in their camp.

The Pharaohs, who have won the competition a record seven times, eventually flew to Cameroon on Saturday.

The Nations Cup starts on Sunday and Egypt will face three-time champions Nigeria in their first Group D match on Tuesday.

