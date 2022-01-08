Saturday, January 8, 2022
Marwa loses wife, Zainab

Zainab, the first wife of Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is dead.

A statement by the family said Zainab died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

Zainab Marwa, a native of Imo state, was 66 years old.

An advocate for the advancement of women and the girl child, she left behind her four children: Abubakar, Mohamed, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

The family will announce a burial plan at a later date, the statement added.

