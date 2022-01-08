143 bodies recovered in Zamfara Bandits attack

No fewer than 143 bodies have so far been recovered and buried in the wake of devastating attacks on several communities in Anka and Bukuyyum local government areas of Zamfara State.

Earlier this week, migrating terrorists loyal to terror kingpin, Bello Turji, who were displaced by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force from their enclaves in Fakai forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area, were moving southwards of Zamfara when they descended on the locals, killing many.

Residents said yesterday that more corpses were being recovered from bushes, while the remains of some of the victims were decapitated or burnt beyond recognition.

A resident identified as Babangida said, “One of the pathetic stories about the carnage is that women and children were not spared. As blazes ripped through residential houses, children and women were not allowed to escape because the terrorists stood outside, waiting for anyone coming out.

“The charred bodies of the victims were later recovered and buried. Those who had managed to escape are taking shelter in some considerably safer communities. It was really very calamitous.

“The communities that were assaulted are more than 10. This is because the armed men were moving from one community to another on motorbikes. Although they have withdrawn, they are not far from the raided villages,” he said.

A retired soldier told journalists that over 250 people had been killed by the attackers.

Five communities of Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas were reportedly raided by the terrorists.

