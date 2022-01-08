Biafra militants shoot down drone around Bakassi Peninsula

Militants suspected to be members of Biafra Nations League (BnL) have reportedly shot down a drone camera which was seen flying near the creek in Bakassi Peninsula.

According to reports from the area on Friday, there was sporadic shooting targeted at the drone, which reportedly fell into the sea.

In the mean it remains unclear whether the drone camera was sent by Nigeria or Cameroonian security operatives.

Deputy Leader of BnL, Ebuta Akor Takon, said the group is aware of the incident “but it is not clear which country sent the drone camera.”

The militant however added that the National Leader of BnL, Princewill Richard, is in the Peninsula, adding that the security camera might be searching for his whereabouts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...