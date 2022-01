Two men identified as Alfa Yunusa Atikoko and Wasiu Ajikanle have been arrested for exhuming 16 skulls and body parts from a burial ground at Kilometer 1, Moniya-Iseyin Road, Iseyin, Oyo State.

It was learnt that they were arrested by men of Odua People’s Congress and Yoruba Revolutionary Movement after they had exhumed the corpses and parked the parts in sacks along the Alamole area.

A witness said that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

