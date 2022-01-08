CCTV exposes Ramon Adedoyin’s involvement in alleged murder [Video]

The owner of Hilton hotel, Prince Ramon Adedoyin has been further implicated in the death of Timothy Adegoke, a masters student of OAU who died at the hotel some months ago.

Adegoke was reportedly gruesomely murdered and buried by staffers of Hilton hotels. The police also confirmed that he was buried without the consent of his family members or the police force.

In the course of investigation, the police revealed that Ramon Adedoyin’s son monitored the burial of Timothy Adegoke and that since the matter happened, he has been on the run.

In a new twist, a human right activist who has been making revelations about the case, simply called Hamzat, spoke Friday evening and made it known that the CCTV has been released and Ramon Adedoyin was confirmed to be part of the people that carried out the act.

