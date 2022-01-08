Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan

Out of sorts Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, has joined Premier League side Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard’s side confirmed Coutinho’s signing in a statement released on its website and social media accounts.

“Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park,” the club said on its Twitter handle.

Respected Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, revealed that Villa included an option to buy the Brazilian in the agreement reached with the Spanish side.

“The agreement also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours”, statement confirms according to the Italian Journalist.

Aston Villa will pay around 65% [with taxes] of Philippe Coutinho’s salary. Barcelona have accepted to concede buy option clause, not mandatory, Romano added.

Coutinho was signed by Barcelona from Liverpool for a club-record £146m in January 2018, but he has struggled to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

