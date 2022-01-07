Sylvester Oromoni’s death not caused by poison, torture – Police

The Lagos State police command has declared that the 12-year-old student of Dowen College in Lekki, Sylvester Oromoni, died a natural death.

The state CP, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this while briefing reporters at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on the investigations conducted into the death of the boy.

He stated that the final results of the post-mortem and toxicology examination conducted in Lagos and Delta indicated the cause of the death was natural.

According to the police chief, the police position was the submission of Dr S. Soyemi, the consultant pathologist who led a team of pathologists to carry out the autopsy.

He said this confirmed that there was no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substances against the students and staff of the school arrested by the police.

He added that the allegation that the deceased was forced to join a cult group was also not established, as the students interviewed denied the claim.

