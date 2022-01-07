Messi, Lewandowski and Salah to battle for FIFA Best Player Award

Lionel Messi will be hoping to add to his seventh Ballon d’Or after he was nominated for FIFA The Best Men’s player of the Year award for 2021, alongside Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Paris St-Germain forward Messi helped Argentina win the Copa America, their first major trophy since 1993, while Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with his 41 goals setting a new Bundesliga record. Salah enjoyed an exceptional 2021 and presently is the leading goal scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Italy’s Roberto Mancini were the nominees for the Men’s Coach of the Year.

The award holds on January 17.

