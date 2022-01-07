Nigerians Drag COZA Members for Still Attending Church After Woman Accuses Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Nigerians are social media have taken to their pages to call out members of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church, COZA, for still attending despite all the sexual assault allegations against him.

In case you missed it: a woman called out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and members of his church for oppressing a friend who she claimed was sexually assaulted by the famous preacher.

“Jehovah’s judgment will not pass you by,” said the woman who goes by Nnenna Kaluude. “You know I know you. I know you way more than you think I do! I’ve seen every single thing that needs to be seen about you! I’m aware of your cowardice and low self-esteem! You cover it so much by oppressing and subjugating everyone around you!”

She continued, “Hitting on Catherine for the longest time but she kept turning him down. With that, she became enemy no. !. They very person they loved so much at some point and crushed about…now despised because she said no to the advances of the man of God.”

See her posts here.

This comes years after Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, accused the infamous preacher of rape. And it is why Nigerians are calling out members of his church for still showing up for him despite all the scandal.

See the reactions:

The current COZA church members are the offsprings of the ones that stuck with Reverend King in the early 2000s. — Noor✨ (@Tejumola__) January 7, 2022

How people still attend COZA baffles me. Does your spirituality mean anything to you at all or it's just vibes? — Ego Oyibo (@Ojornelu) January 6, 2022

Biodun Fatoyinbo could pull a gun and shoot someone right in the middle of service…church will still be packed next Sunday. That news will not escape the four walls of COZA until years later when one enabler is betrayed by him again. 😁 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga_) January 7, 2022

When Busola came out with her story, I remember going into a fit of rage, asking why people still go to COZA and how a god exists that could possibly allow that to happen to his children, and a coworker then told me, “god can minister through anyone, no matter how sinful.” — ULOMA (@ulxma) January 6, 2022

If you are a member of Fatoyinbo’s COZA can you please block me or identify yourself so we can mutually block each other. I’m not tweeting for mentally enslaved low IQ people. 🤗 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga_) January 6, 2022

Lool imagine having to keep defending a useless pastor when I can just go to another church when COZA is not a damn cult ! — Ebele (@ebelee_) January 6, 2022

Lmao! If you actually still go to COZA, I’m begging you to unfollow me!! Please!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/azPosW2OX3 — ‘Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) January 6, 2022

