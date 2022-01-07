Friday, January 7, 2022
Nigerians Drag COZA Members for Still Attending Church After Woman Accuses Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Nigerians are social media have taken to their pages to call out members of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church, COZA, for still attending despite all the sexual assault allegations against him.

In case you missed it: a woman called out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and members of his church for oppressing a friend who she claimed was sexually assaulted by the famous preacher.

“Jehovah’s judgment will not pass you by,” said the woman who goes by Nnenna Kaluude. “You know I know you. I know you way more than you think I do! I’ve seen every single thing that needs to be seen about you! I’m aware of your cowardice and low self-esteem! You cover it so much by oppressing and subjugating everyone around you!”

She continued, “Hitting on Catherine for the longest time but she kept turning him down. With that, she became enemy no. !. They very person they loved so much at some point and crushed about…now despised because she said no to the advances of the man of God.”

See her posts here.

This comes years after Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, accused the infamous preacher of rape. And it is why Nigerians are calling out members of his church for still showing up for him despite all the scandal.

See the reactions:

