Cameroon separatists set off bomb in AFCON host city Limbe

Separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region have set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the town of Limbe which will host Group F matches of the Africa Cup Nations (AFCON).

According to local police, no one was injured in the explosion which went off Thursday at Half Mile neighbourhood of the city.

Limbe will host Group F AFCON matches involving Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

Separatist fighters who have vowed to disrupt AFCON in the city said on social media they were responsible for the blast and stressed that it was “a warning sign of what we will do during AFCON”.

Separatist leaders had said they do not want AFCON matches to take place in a region that is at “war”.

Cameroon army has deployed additional ammunitions and troops to the region to undertake routine day and night patrols.

AFCON will officially begin on Sunday in the capital Yaounde and will run for four weeks.

