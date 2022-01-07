UI students cry out as robbers terrorize private hostels

Some residents of Agbowo area and adjoining streets were on Wednesday attacked and injured during robbery operations carried out at private hostels located off the University of Ibadan campus.

ThePunch reports that the hoodlums, who stormed Barika area, Agricola Street and Agbowo community located in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Ibadan, shot some students and stole telephone sets, iPads, laptops and other portable gadgets as well as money.

Some of the students said the armed robbers arrived at about 1.30am and were there till around 2am.

At Agbowo, a night guard and a student identified as Victor were reportedly shot and injured.

The student was said to have been taken to the UI Health Centre popularly known as Jaja Clinic while other injured victims were taken to a private hospital in the area.

A student, who identified himself as Eddy, said porous security at Agricola area made the robbery operation possible and successful.

He said, “I learnt that the security men hired by landlords at Agricola Street were disengaged because of issue about payment.

“The robbers numbering 12 came armed with guns, cutlasses, knives and other weapons.

“They scaled the fence and landed in our hostel and started breaking doors and shooting to scare us. They wanted us to know that they were armed.”

Policemen from Sango and other areas were said to have moved to the scene but the hoodlums were said to have hurriedly left before the policemen arrived.

Another UI student said three students were injured at his hostel but nobody was killed.

The student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said

“A particular student lost many gadgets to the hoodlums. They took away her iPhone and came back to ask her to write the password of her banking app,” he said.

“She hurriedly went to check her account in the money and discovered that they had cleared her account.”

