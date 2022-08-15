50 killed, scores displaced as flood ravages Jigawa

Fifty people have died with many displaced as flood sweeps through parts of Jigawa State, authorities said on Saturday.

Addressing journalists in Dutse, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf, said the flood destroyed thousands of homes in the state.

He stated that the situation forced Jigawa residents to take refuge in other places, which include government buildings.

Some of the victims are drawn from Balangu village where no fewer than 237 houses were destroyed with four people dead.

“We have so many displaced persons about 11 temporary camps. In Balangu alone 237 houses have been damaged and they are now living in a temporary camp,” Yusuf said.

“Four people also died in that same village, after the six in Kafin Hausa. So, when you go around the state we lost about 50 people to the flood now. Even yesterday, seven people from the same family died.”

As part of the Federal Government’s intervention efforts, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, visited the North-Western state to distribute relief materials.

She was in the state alongside the Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib, to provide succour to the victims.

The Minister said her mission to the state was based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to provide the necessary support to the flood-ravaged victims.

