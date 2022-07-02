50 kidnapped children found underground in Ondo Church

No fewer than 50 kidnapped children were allegedly found in an underground apartment of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria.

The children who were said to have been abducted and kept in the underground cells were found on Friday evening. The pastor of the church and other accomplices have been arrested by police detectives in the town.

In a viral video, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the police who took them to the police station.

A voice was heard in the video saying “There are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo .

“The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

Spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the discovery by police detectives.

Odunlam said the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the Command.

According to her, “I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters.

“I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO.”

