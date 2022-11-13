50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Rumoured Break-Up With Rapper Yung Miami

50 Cent had a lot to say after rumours surfaced that Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship was over.

Per Complex, the City Girls rapper broke up with Diddy because he “cut her allowance to just $200,000 a month.”

And reacting to this, 50 Cent threw shots at the Bad Boys Records boss for allegedly dating 50’s former lover Daphne Joy. “LOL PUFFY,” Fif captioned a screenshot of MediaTakeOut’s headline. “You better fix this before i get to Miami or you gonna be stuck playing wit my old shit. LOL you know i don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.”

The Shade Room adds that Diddy has deleted all the photos of Yung Miami from his page.

