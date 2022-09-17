50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon for Implying He Had Penis Enhancement

50 Cent reportedly has filed a lawsuit against a plastic surgeon who ran an ad implying that the rapper underwent penile enhancement.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old rapped filed the right-of-publicity lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. They apparently took a photo the rapper took with the doctor during his 2020 trip to Miami, which he agreed to because he was told that the doctor was a fan, but then they used the photo to promote her products and services.

Complex adds that the Shade Room went and published an article about the growing popularity of Brazilian butt lifts as well as penis enhancements, an ad that includes the photo of 50 Cent, listing him as a client along with Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham, and more.

Now, 50 Cent says the company wasn’t authorized to use his photo and that they falsely implied that he underwent penis enlargement surgery. He says he has never had the procedure, or any kind of surgery, at Kogan’s medspa, and says that the ad ridiculed and damaged both his professional and personal reputation.

He is demanding the company stop using the picture and is seeking unspecified damages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...