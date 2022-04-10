50 Cent Slams the Academy Awards Over the Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: ‘This Is Too Harsh’

Even 50 Cent isn’t happy with the punishment the Academy Awards board doled out on Will Smith.

Recall that the drama started after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last month’s ceremony. Shortly afterward, Smith resigned from the Academy Awards and has now been banned from attending the events for 10 years.

This stirred heated reactions from people think that the punishment is racially motivated. And now 50 Cent has weighed in on the matter.

“Got Damn they doing Will dirty,” he wrote. “This is too harsh. He can’t come back till he 63 years old. And the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH.”

See his post:

👀Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. 🤦‍♂️and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/llMjL57FOb — 50cent (@50cent) April 8, 2022

