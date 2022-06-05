50 Cent Slams Madonna Over Raunchy Photos: ‘Somebody Tell Her to Chill Out Please’

50 Cent is back again talking about Madonna and posting her pictures on his problematic Instagram page.

The rapper trolled the legendary singer over her latest photo, which features her posing with her knees up and legs slightly open.

“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture,” Fif captioned a screenshot of Madonna’s latest post. “LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

Only in November, he shamed her for posting raunchy photos, saying she was too old for such. And she dragged him.

“You were trying to shame me,” she said in an Instagram video. “Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit, and it’s not valid. … An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Now, he is back again.

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...